Day 2 of Mysore Fashion Week continues to sizzle, scintillate

After an exciting display of modern colour palettes, eye-catching silhouettes, ravishing accessories, contemporary Indian gowns, Day 2 of The Mysore Fashion Week being held at The Windflower Resorts and Spa in city took an even more interesting turn last evening.

The runway sizzled with a spectacular assortment of designer-wear attires that used the elegance of Madhubani themes, integrated with abstract DeStijil patterns. This delightful concoction of geometrical patterns and primary colours, themed ‘The Madhurian Touch’ was conceptualised by the Hamstech Institute.

The theme used a colour palette of fresh tints and classics. Blue, yellow and red blended in beautifully with classics like black and ivory. The models had a dream-like quality to them as they graced the ramp in styles crafted out of a diverse combination of fabrics.

The sheer lightweight quality of georgette, the distinctively crisp of crepes, and the glossy sheen of satins and the understated elegance of subtle cottons captured the audiences’ attention. The audience watched in rapturous attention, the intricacy of Madhubani styles and the simplicity of DeStijil patterns, with block prints and embellished motifs. From smart casuals to elegant evening wear, every attire has been skilfully conceptualised and created.

Just when the audience thought they had seen the best collection for the evening, Jaipur-based designer Kirti Rathore blew our minds with her signature style — architectural shapes and idiosyncratic prints on luxurious fabrics with a big splash of vibrant colours. ‘Rich and sophisticated,’ is what comes to one’s mind, while describing this innovate craft piece by the extremely versatile, Kirti Rathore. Keeping up the momentum, Jayesh Mani set the ramp on glam, glitter and shimmer. Her collection was just the right touch of beauty and understated elegance.

And when it was finally time to unveil the piece-de-resistance of the evening, ‘Swara Bhaskar, the acclaimed Bollywood actress and showstopper of Day 2 scintillated everyone with a mix of effortless charm and poise. She set the ramp on fire with a beautiful Kanjivaram saree that was paired with an exquisitely designed North Indian barricaded blouse.

As an evening of fine aesthetics, natural beauty and riveting designs came to a close, one couldn’t help wondering about the Grand Finale that takes place today. With Day 1 and Day 2 setting the benchmark high, will Day 3 get our pulses racing too?

– Kavitha Mhatre