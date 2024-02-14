Mysore Fashion Week  Season 7 on Feb. 15, 16
News

Mysore Fashion Week  Season 7 on Feb. 15, 16

February 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Fashion Week Season 7, organised by noted Fashion Designer Jayanthi Ballal will be held on Feb. 15 and 16 at Mysore Union, Hebbal Industrial Area in city.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Jayanthi Ballal said that the Season 7 of Mysore Fashion Week promises to be a dazzling show of creativity, style and innovation.

Talented designers, including Ramesh Dembla, Pankaj Soni, Chaitanya Rao, Megha Kapoor, Reshma Kunhi, Kingshuk Bhaduri, Nazim Ali Khan, Santhosh Kumar, Dream Zone Education, Rani Pink, Rehan Shah and others will participate in the show.

Stating that a total of 13 designers, 18 makeup artists and 51 models will be taking part in the fashion show, Jayanthi said that the show-stoppers include Nitin Mehta for Santhosh Kumar, Actor Madhurima Tuli and Diganth Manchale for Ramesh Dembla, Nandita Swetha for designer Reshma Kunhi and Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur for Jayanthi Ballal and Diganth Manchale.

She further said that choreographers Vahbiz Mehta, Parimal Mehta and Anand Maheswaran will be choreographing at the event and added that the models will be styled to perfection by renowned stylists Jacqueline Besterwitch and Rehan Shah.

Entry is only through e-invite passes which are available at the venue on both the days. Programme Co-ordinator Gabin was present at the press meet.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching