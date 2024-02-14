Mysore Fashion Week  Season 7 on Feb. 15, 16

February 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Fashion Week Season 7, organised by noted Fashion Designer Jayanthi Ballal will be held on Feb. 15 and 16 at Mysore Union, Hebbal Industrial Area in city.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Jayanthi Ballal said that the Season 7 of Mysore Fashion Week promises to be a dazzling show of creativity, style and innovation.

Talented designers, including Ramesh Dembla, Pankaj Soni, Chaitanya Rao, Megha Kapoor, Reshma Kunhi, Kingshuk Bhaduri, Nazim Ali Khan, Santhosh Kumar, Dream Zone Education, Rani Pink, Rehan Shah and others will participate in the show.

Stating that a total of 13 designers, 18 makeup artists and 51 models will be taking part in the fashion show, Jayanthi said that the show-stoppers include Nitin Mehta for Santhosh Kumar, Actor Madhurima Tuli and Diganth Manchale for Ramesh Dembla, Nandita Swetha for designer Reshma Kunhi and Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur for Jayanthi Ballal and Diganth Manchale.

She further said that choreographers Vahbiz Mehta, Parimal Mehta and Anand Maheswaran will be choreographing at the event and added that the models will be styled to perfection by renowned stylists Jacqueline Besterwitch and Rehan Shah.

Entry is only through e-invite passes which are available at the venue on both the days. Programme Co-ordinator Gabin was present at the press meet.