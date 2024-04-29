Sreenivasa Prasad passes away
Sreenivasa Prasad passes away

April 29, 2024

He was 6-time MP and 2-time MLA

Last rites with State honours at Ashokapuram in city tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamarajanagar MP and senior BJP leader V. Sreenivasa Prasad, who had also served as a Union Minister of State in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet,  passed away at Manipal Hospital on Airport Road in Bengaluru in the wee hours of today following brief illness. He was 76.

Prasad was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Apr. 22 and was undergoing treatment for swelling of legs and kidney ailment. But he breathed his last in the Hospital.

He leaves behind his wife Bhagyalakshmi, three daughters — Prathima, wife of Devaraju, an IRS Officer; Poornima, wife of former Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan and Poonam Prasad, wife of Dr. Mohan — and scores of admirers and followers.

Prasad’s body was brought from Bengaluru by road to his residence at 7th Main, Jayalakshmipuram, at around 7.30 am today and was kept for  public viewing till 1 pm.

Later, his mortal remains were taken to NTM (New Type Model) Government School (also called as Maharani Kempananjammanni School) located opposite Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Park in Ashokapuram, where it will be kept till tomorrow morning for the public to pay their last respects.

Last rites will be conducted in the premises of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Cultural Trust located behind  Ratna Talkies (now non-existent) opposite Silk Factory on Manandavadi Road in Ashokapuram, with full State honours.

 Upon learning of Prasad’s demise, many political leaders including  MLAs G.T. Devegowda,  T.S. Srivatsa and C. Puttarangashetty, MLC A.H. Vishwanath, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, writer Devanur Mahadeva, former MP Kagalawadi M. Shivanna, leaders C. Basavegowda, Purushotham, Narayan and others visited his Jayalakshmipuram residence and paid their last respects.

Condolences pour in

Condolences have been pouring in from across the City, State and the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and a host of other leaders sending their condolence messages.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled his former colleague MP Sreenivasa Prasad’s death thus: “The departure of the leader who lived the struggle against injustice and inequality is a big setback for the political struggle for social justice in the State.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his condolence message stated: “Sreenivasa Prasad was a champion of social justice, having devoted his life to the welfare of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. He was very popular for his works of community service.”

Searching