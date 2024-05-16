Ayanur Manjunath files nomination for South-West Graduates Constituency

May 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress candidate for the Legislative Council polls from South-West Graduates Constituency Ayanur Manjunath, a Congress leader of Shivamogga and a former MLC, filed his nomination at the Regional Commissioner’s Office on Hunsur Road here this afternoon.

He was accompanied by Primary Education and Shivamogga District In-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, KPCC Working President and NR MLA Tanveer Sait and other Congress leaders.

The South-West Graduates Constituency covers the districts of Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi and Chikkamagalur districts.