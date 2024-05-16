Will swallow ‘Big Whale’ at right time: H.D. Kumaraswamy

May 16, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy took a dig at State Congress Government and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for his recent comments asking him to swallow the ‘Big Whale’ in the pen drive case involving Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

Kumaraswamy, who is in the city to attend the filing of nomination papers for the upcoming Council Polls from South Teachers Constituency by NDA candidate K. Vivekananda, spoke to media persons today.

Kumaraswamy hit back at Dy.CM Shivakumar stating that he would swallow the ‘Big Whale’ at an appropriate time, countering the remarks made by the latter.

Commenting on the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case, the former CM expressed his concerns stating that Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, who is busy airing his comments on media, had no information about the department he is in-charge of and added some unknown hands were working within the department.

When asked about Prajwal Revanna’s whereabouts, Kumaraswamy feigned ignorance saying that Prajwal was never in touch with him even when he was here.

Urging for a prompt investigation by SIT, Kumaraswamy mentioned that women, who have been shamed with the release of videos, are forced to stay indoors. “The SIT has till date not arrested the person responsible for releasing the videos in public domain and added that the State Government which was taken aback with the release of the audio clip by advocate Devarajegowda has arrested him as they want to procure the entire recorded conversation,” he said.

Further, commenting on Congress party billing him as a ‘Hit and Run’ politician, the former CM said that the Congress Government has failed to take many cases to its logical end despite him giving information on many occasions.

Kumaraswamy also added that the plan to tarnish the image of JD(S) had miserably failed.

On the ensuing Council Polls, the JD(S) State President mentioned that the coalition with the BJP would continue without any hassles and sounded confident of NDA emerging victorious in 26 out of 28 LS seats in the State.