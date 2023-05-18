Will protect welfare of Kannadigas: CM-designate
News

Will protect welfare of Kannadigas: CM-designate

May 18, 2023

Everything is well, says Dy.CM-designate

New Delhi: In a tweet, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Siddharamaiah said, “Our hands will always be united to protect the welfare of Kannadigas.” The Congress will work as a family to deliver a pro-people, transparent, corruption-free governance and fulfil all guarantees, Siddharamaiah said.

“Everything is well and will be well. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge said that we all have to work together and we accepted it,” said D.K. Shivakumar, Karnataka Deputy CM-designate, in Delhi.

Soon after the Congress officially declared KPCC President Shivakumar as the next Deputy CM, he tweeted and said, “Karnataka’s secure future and our people’s welfare is our top priority and we are united in guaranteeing that.”

Siddharamaiah and Shivakumar are flying together to Bengaluru today. Sources say two people who came with Siddharamaiah are making way for Shivakumar and Surjewala to fly with Siddharamaiah in the special flight.

