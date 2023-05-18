Kiren Rijiju replaced as Union Law Minister
News

Kiren Rijiju replaced as Union Law Minister

May 18, 2023

Shifted to Earth Sciences; State Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to independently head Law Ministry

New Delhi: In a stunning move, Kiren Rijiju was removed as Union Law Minister this morning and was replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal, just a year before Lok Sabha  election.

Rijiju, known to be one of the Government’s most high-profile Ministers and a trouble-shooter, has been moved to the relatively low-key Ministry of Earth Sciences, less than a year after he was promoted to the Law Ministry with Cabinet status.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, will now also have Independent Charge of the Law Ministry. This is the first time in recent history that the Law Minister is not of Cabinet rank. Rijiju posted a note for his former Ministry, thanking Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and all Judges.

India has a new Law Minister at a critical time when the Government and the Supreme Court have often not been on the same page on Judges’ appointments. Rijiju’s brief term was controversial because of frequent run-ins between the Government and the Judiciary and his open criticism of the Supreme Court over the collegium system of Judges appointing Judges.

In February, a Supreme Court two-Judge Bench had expressed displeasure over the delay in clearing Judges’ appointments and transfers, calling it a very serious issue and warning of “administrative and Judicial actions which might not be palatable.”

Rijiju had brushed off the warning, saying the country would be governed according to the Constitution and the wishes of the people. “Sometimes discussions are held in the country on some matters and in a democracy, everyone has the right to express their opinion. But people sitting in responsible positions have to think before saying anything, whether it will benefit the country or not,” he had said at an event, stressing that “nobody can give a warning to anyone.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching