Nearly 30 percent of voters abstain in Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency
News

Nearly 30 percent of voters abstain in Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency

April 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Lok Sabha (LS) polls for Mysuru-Kodagu seat having done on Apr. 26, it has been found that nearly 30 percent of the voters abstained from voting, which goes to show the irresponsibility of this section of voters.

Out of the 20,92,222 voters in the Constituency, only 14,77,571 voters have exercised their franchise in the all important LS-2024 polls. This figure comes as a disappointment for the District Administration which had made all efforts for recording a high voter turnout of over 85 percent  in the Constituency.

The SVEEP committee had come up with many activities to ensure a high voter turnout, which included conduct of an electoral festival a day before Ugadi festival, radio and doordarshan programmes, enactment of street plays, release of balloons at public joints, holding rallies, bike rallies  etc. But despite the hectic efforts of the District Administration, the turnout is disappointing considering the fact that citizens have the responsibility of electing their representative to the Lok Sabha. This is despite the fact that the Government had declared a public holiday on Voting day(Apr.26) and other private and commercial establishments had declared paid holiday on that day. But the voter turnout is not on expected lines, which has disappointed the District Administration.

However, the people of Kodagu district have displayed their responsibility by recording a higher voting percentage as compared to Mysuru district. While Madikeri Assembly segment recorded an impressive poll percentage of 75.41, Virajpet segment recorded a poll percentage of 73.88.This number is a significant one as the two Assembly segments are geographically hilly in nature. On the other hand, the lower voter turnout in all the three Mysuru city Assembly segments – KR (60.87 percent), Chamaraja (60.98) and NR (65.55), pulled down the overall voter turnout (70.62 percent) in the Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency.

READ ALSO  Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency records 71% polling

The lower voter turnout is largely attributed to the extended weekend holidays – Friday (Apr. 26) was a declared public holiday for polls, while Apr. 27 was fourth Saturday, a Government holiday and Apr. 28 was Sunday, a General holiday.

Many voters seem to have taken this opportunity for undertaking tours, while skipping their important duty of voting. But it is somewhat satisfactory to note that the poll percentage is a tad higher as compared to the 2019 LS polls. 

With the voting in the Constituency far below the expected lines, many members of the public have demanded that voting be made mandatory. These people argue that  deprivation of Government facilities and benefits  for non-voters, will surely go a long way in ensuring maximum  voter turnout.

Also, such a measure will help people engage actively  in the voting process to elect  the political representative of their choice. This will also help stop the citizens from blaming or cursing the elected representatives for lack of development and infrastructure.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching