Nearly 30 percent of voters abstain in Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Lok Sabha (LS) polls for Mysuru-Kodagu seat having done on Apr. 26, it has been found that nearly 30 percent of the voters abstained from voting, which goes to show the irresponsibility of this section of voters.

Out of the 20,92,222 voters in the Constituency, only 14,77,571 voters have exercised their franchise in the all important LS-2024 polls. This figure comes as a disappointment for the District Administration which had made all efforts for recording a high voter turnout of over 85 percent in the Constituency.

The SVEEP committee had come up with many activities to ensure a high voter turnout, which included conduct of an electoral festival a day before Ugadi festival, radio and doordarshan programmes, enactment of street plays, release of balloons at public joints, holding rallies, bike rallies etc. But despite the hectic efforts of the District Administration, the turnout is disappointing considering the fact that citizens have the responsibility of electing their representative to the Lok Sabha. This is despite the fact that the Government had declared a public holiday on Voting day(Apr.26) and other private and commercial establishments had declared paid holiday on that day. But the voter turnout is not on expected lines, which has disappointed the District Administration.

However, the people of Kodagu district have displayed their responsibility by recording a higher voting percentage as compared to Mysuru district. While Madikeri Assembly segment recorded an impressive poll percentage of 75.41, Virajpet segment recorded a poll percentage of 73.88.This number is a significant one as the two Assembly segments are geographically hilly in nature. On the other hand, the lower voter turnout in all the three Mysuru city Assembly segments – KR (60.87 percent), Chamaraja (60.98) and NR (65.55), pulled down the overall voter turnout (70.62 percent) in the Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency.

The lower voter turnout is largely attributed to the extended weekend holidays – Friday (Apr. 26) was a declared public holiday for polls, while Apr. 27 was fourth Saturday, a Government holiday and Apr. 28 was Sunday, a General holiday.

Many voters seem to have taken this opportunity for undertaking tours, while skipping their important duty of voting. But it is somewhat satisfactory to note that the poll percentage is a tad higher as compared to the 2019 LS polls.

With the voting in the Constituency far below the expected lines, many members of the public have demanded that voting be made mandatory. These people argue that deprivation of Government facilities and benefits for non-voters, will surely go a long way in ensuring maximum voter turnout.

Also, such a measure will help people engage actively in the voting process to elect the political representative of their choice. This will also help stop the citizens from blaming or cursing the elected representatives for lack of development and infrastructure.