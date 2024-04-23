Brisk campaigning by Lakshmana
Brisk campaigning by Lakshmana

April 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Upping the ante with just a day to go for public campaigning to conclude, Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency Congress candidate M. Lakshmana undertook brisk campaigning at several areas coming under NR Assembly segment this morning by holding road shows standing atop an open vehicle.

Lakshmana began his campaign from Gayathripuram Junction bus stop, from where he travelled to MCC Colony. He later campaigned near Maramma Temple on Yeraganahalli Road, followed by Dr. Rajkumar Road, Bhagyalakshmi stores Road, Chamundeshwari Temple on Vidyanagar Road, Kaveri Road in Vidyanagar, Huliyamma temple Road in Kyathamaranahalli, Tent Circle, K.N. Pura, Azeez Sait Nagar, Al-Badr Circle among others.

Highlighting the achievements of the Congress Government, Lakshmana appealed the electorate to vote for him and thus strengthen the Congress. He also distributed the party’s LS polls guarantee cards among the public during the campaign.

MLA and KPCC Working President Tanveer Sait, KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, City Congress President R. Murthy and other Congress leaders were present.

