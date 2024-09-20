Session on Karnataka’s Cultural Vision begins

September 20, 2024

CM Siddaramaiah calls veteran writer Dr. Hampana to stage and invites him to inaugurate Dasara-2024

Mysuru: ‘Karnataka Samskrutika Munnota: Chintana Samavesha,’ a two-day convention on Karnataka’s Cultural Vision, began at Cauvery auditorium in KSOU’s Muktagangothri campus along Hunsur Road here this noon.

The event is organised by Kannada and Culture Department in association with National Saint Poet Kanakadasa Study and Research Centre, Bengaluru, as part of Suvarna Karnataka Sambhrama-50.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp in the presence of Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Guarantee Schemes Implementation Monitoring Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Kannada and Culture Director Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjuna Swamy, National Saint Poet Kanakadasa Study and Research Centre Head K.T. Chikkanna (Ka.Tha.Chikkanna), Member- Secretary Banashankari V. Angadi and others.

CM extends official invitation

When District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa during his speech at the event made a reference to Hampana, who was among the participants sitting in the first row, Siddaramaiah called veteran writer Hampana to the stage and extended the official invitation to inaugurate Dasara-2024 at Mysuru atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 3.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah, while speaking to presspersons upon his arrival from Bengaluru, had announced that Hampana would inaugurate this year’s 10-day Dasara Festival.