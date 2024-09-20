Dr. Hampana to open Dasara

September 20, 2024

CM in city, announces name of 88-year-old litterateur to inaugurate festival atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 3

Mysuru: Finally, after a considerable delay in naming the dignitary to inaugurate the Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2024, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today announced the name of 88-year-old veteran litterateur Nadoja Dr. Hampa Nagarajaiah, popularly known as ‘Hampana,’ to do the honours.

Speaking to media on his arrival at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli, the CM said that District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and the District Administration had delegated the responsibility of finalising the name of the chief guest to him and accordingly, he had chosen Dr. Hampana, who will open Dasara atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 3.

Last year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the name of noted music director and lyricist Hamsalekha as the chief guest about 45 days prior to Dasara. However, this year there was a delay in announcement for the reason best known to Chief Minister himself.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Dr. Hampana, thanking the State Government for selecting him as the chief guest, said, “I believe that I have been given the opportunity to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara on behalf of all Kannadigas which came as a surprise to me. It is an unforgettable moment in my life and I thank the State Government for bestowing me the opportunity. Currently, we are in a transition period and with some time left for the festival, I will think about the relevance of the festival with the current period.”

Suvarna Sambhrama-50

CM Siddaramaiah, later inaugurated ‘Suvarna Sambhramba 50 – Hesarayitu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada, Karnataka Samkruthika Munnota: Chintana Samavesha,’ jointly organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture and National Saint Poet Kanakadasa Study and Research Centre, Bengaluru at Kaveri Auditorium, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) campus in the city.

Notably, Dr. Hampa Nagarajaiah was also among the dignitaries attending the event and was seen overwhelmed with the honour bestowed on him for Dasara.

At 4 pm, CM Siddaramaiah will attend the valedictory function of P.R. Thippeswamy Birth Centenary Celebrations and Award Ceremony at Sri Kalanikethana School of Arts in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage and will stay overnight in city. Tomorrow (Sept. 21), Siddaramaiah will attend the Newspaper Day celebrations and Annual Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) Award presentation ceremony at Rani Bahadur auditorium on Hunsur Road at 10.30 am, before leaving to Bengaluru from Mysore Airport.

Dr. Hampana: A Profile

Dr. Hampa Nagarajaiah, popularly known as Hampana, is a scholar in Kannada literature and Jainism. He was born on Oct. 7, 1936 at Hampasandra village in Gowribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapura district.

Dr. Hampana has served in various capacities including Professor and Dean – Faculty of Arts – Bangalore University, Director of Jain Research Centre, Director of Institute of Jain Studies and Director of Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka before retiring from service in 1996.

He had also served as the Hon. Secretary of Kannada Sahitya Parishat from 1966 to 1974 and was elected as its President for three terms between 1978 and 1986. During his tenure, he has published about 300 books in Kannada authored by scholars.

Education

Dr. Hampana completed his primary and secondary education in his native and Gowribidanur, Madhugiri, Tumakuru and Mandya before joining Maharaja’s College in Mysuru from where he did his graduation in BA (Honours). He completed his Post-Graduation in Kannada, under the intellectual inspiration of Kuvempu, Theenamshree, D.L. Narasimhachar, S.V. Parameshwara Bhatta, K. Venkataramappa, Prof. D. Jaware Gowda (DeJaGow), at the University of Mysore in 1959.

Service

He was soon appointed as a lecturer in Kannada and served at Maharani’s College Mysuru, Sahyadri College of Shivamogga and Government College, Mandya, DRM College at Davanagere and Govt. Arts & Science College, Bengaluru. Dr. Hampana was awarded PhD from Bangalore University for his research on ‘A Comprehensive study of Vaddaradhane’.

Dr. Hampana has delivered lectures on Jainism at universities in UK, Germany and the USA. He has also delivered lectures on linguistics, poetics and Jain literature at Bangalore University, University of Mysore, Mangalore University, Karnatak University, Kuvempu University, Mumbai University, Madras University and Madurai University.