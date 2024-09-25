Complaint received but… No immediate FIR

September 25, 2024

Petitioner against CM in prosecution case files complaint at Mysuru Lokayukta SP Office

Mysuru: A day after the Karnataka High Court rejected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s petition to quash the Governor’s sanction for his prosecution in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) scam, Bengaluru-based activist S.P. Pradeep Kumar, one of the three complainants who petitioned the Governor, submitted a complaint at the Lokayukta SP Office on Dewan’s Road in city this morning.

He sought lodging of an FIR against the CM under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

In his complaint to the Lokayukta Police, Pradeep Kumar requested the immediate registration of an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi, son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah (an MLC), brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy and all MUDA officials.

Mysuru Division Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh, after reviewing the complaint, stated that the Police would need to study the High Court order in detail and thoroughly examine the contents of the complaint before taking any further action.

No immediate FIR

The SP added that an FIR could not be registered immediately and reportedly refused to provide any acknowledgement of receipt for the complaint, which frustrated Pradeep Kumar. This led to a verbal altercation between the Police and the complainant and his associates. Later, however, the Lokayukta Police gave an acknowledgement for just having received the complaint.

Pradeep Kumar told reporters that he had lodged a complaint with the Mysuru Lokayukta Police on July 31, seeking a probe into the MUDA scam soon after it was uncovered. He explained that since his earlier complaint had not been investigated, he petitioned the High Court for sanction to prosecute the CM for his involvement in the MUDA alternative sites allotment scam.

SP’s transfer soon after plaint

“The previous Lokayukta SP, Suresh Babu, was transferred just days after I complained against the CM on July 31, and I do not know the reasons for his abrupt transfer. Now that the High Court has dismissed the CM’s petition to quash the Governor’s sanction for his prosecution in the MUDA scam, the Lokayukta Police are duty-bound to register an FIR against the CM under Section 17(a) of the PCA and begin a thorough investigation,” he said.

“Instead, the Police have adopted delaying tactics, claiming they need to review the High Court order, study the provisions under the section, and examine the contents of the complaint thoroughly before lodging an FIR. This is nothing but a stalling tactic, seemingly under pressure from the ruling party,” Pradeep Kumar stated.

He further warned that he would approach the High Court again to seek the registration of an FIR against the CM, and his family members if the Lokayukta fails to act on his complaint.

Additional Police personnel were deployed at the entrance of the Lokayukta SP Office, creating an unusual scene for motorists and pedestrians passing by.

City Advocate N.R. Ravichandregowda and several JD(S) leaders were also present.