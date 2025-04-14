Fraudulent online trading ! | Woman engineer duped of over Rs. 1.26 crore
News

Fraudulent online trading ! | Woman engineer duped of over Rs. 1.26 crore

April 14, 2025

Mysuru: Despite regular awareness campaigns by City Police — particularly the Cyber Crime Division — on the dangers of online scams such as fraudulent trading platforms, digital arrests, WhatsApp frauds and bogus part-time job offers, unsuspecting citizens continue to fall victim.

In the latest case, a woman engineer from Mysuru has been cheated of a staggering Rs. 1.26 crore by cyber criminals posing as online trading agents.

The victim, Shobha (name changed), a resident of Gayathripuram, was browsing Instagram when an advertisement for an online trading opportunity caught her eye. Clicking on the link redirected her to a website where she registered her name and mobile number.

Soon after, she began receiving messages related to online trading and was added to a so-called ‘VIP Group’ on WhatsApp. The group shared a link, prompting her to download an investment app — allegedly created by fraudsters.

Following instructions from the group’s administrators, Shobha invested a total of Rs. 1,26,85,970 in multiple phases The app appeared to show her account growing with profits.

However, when she attempted to withdraw her earnings, the fraudsters demanded an additional Rs. 7.45 lakh as a commission before releasing the funds.

It was only then that Shobha realised she had been conned. She immediately approached the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station and lodged a formal complaint.

This incident underscores the vulnerability of even educated individuals to sophisticated cyber scams. Police have been repeatedly cautioning the public — especially the elderly and tech-savvy youth — not to share personal banking details, OTPs, or click on unfamiliar links, no matter how legitimate they may appear.

READ ALSO  Smart traffic signals replace 50 fixed-time lights in city

Authorities have advised citizens to be wary of part-time job offers, especially those circulated through WhatsApp and to ignore messages claiming lottery wins or cash prizes.

Despite continuous public education drives, cyber criminals continue to exploit curiosity and trust, leaving many financially and emotionally devastated.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching