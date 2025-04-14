Echo of diesel price hike in Karnataka: Lorry strike from midnight

April 14, 2025

Mysuru: Nearly 9,000 lorries and trucks in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts will go off the roads from midnight tonight (Apr. 14) as part of a Statewide indefinite strike called by the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association. The protest is against the sharp hike in diesel prices that has burdened the trucking sector.

Statewide, over 6 lakh trucks will participate in the protest, which will continue until the State Government rolls back the diesel price hike. The strike has drawn support from over 60 associations across 24 States and trucks from these States will not enter Karnataka during the agitation.

The strike is expected to hit the supply chain hard, particularly affecting the movement of liquor, vegetables, construction materials and other goods. Air passengers too will feel the impact, as airport taxis have joined the protest. However, essential commodities like milk, medicines, petrol, and diesel will be supplied as usual.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru Lorry Owners Association President B. Kodandaramu confirmed that lorries would stay off roads indefinitely. He said the demands include an immediate roll-back of the diesel price hike, cessation of toll fee collection on State Highways, reduction in vehicle fitness fees and removal of RTO checkposts, among others.

Federation President G.R. Shanmukhappa had earlier pointed out that the diesel price has been increased twice within just seven months — amounting to a Rs. 5 hike — which has made it increasingly difficult for truckers to stay afloat.

“The Karnataka Government has hiked diesel prices twice in seven months, escalating operational costs. Truckers are struggling to survive and this price hike affects every citizen in the State,” he said.

The Federation has also demanded the abolition of toll collection within Karnataka, the removal of RTO checkposts at borders and a roll-back of the Union Government’s directive to collect Rs. 15,000 for Fitness Certificate renewal.