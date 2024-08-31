‘Which powerful Minister shielding corrupt officers?’
News

‘Which powerful Minister shielding corrupt officers?’

August 31, 2024

Urban Development Minister destroyed 150 files related to MUDA land scam: MLA

Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa questioned why the State Government has not taken disciplinary action against KAS officers (G.T. Dinesh Kumar and Dr. D.B. Natesh) for their alleged role in the MUDA site allotment scam. He specifically pointed out the lack of action against the two officers and said that the Government, instead, gave them plum posts.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru yesterday, Srivatsa expressed disappointment that instead of facing punishment, Dinesh Kumar has been promoted as the Haveri University Registrar.

He criticised the Government for protecting the officers, noting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah initially took a strong stance against corruption but seems to have softened his approach.

Srivatsa further alleged that influential figures might be behind the CM’s reluctance to act against these officials. “Who is the powerful Minister guiding the CM on transfers at whose behest corrupt officers are being shielded?” he questioned.

The MLA announced plans to file a complaint with the Lokayukta against the two former MUDA Commissioners and accused Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh of removing and destroying over 150 files related to the land scam.

