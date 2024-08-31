‘Need marks cards or certificates? Just send them to Haveri University’

August 31, 2024

MLC Vishwanath slams transfer of former MUDA Commissioner; calls it a mockery of justice

Mysuru: Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Adagur H. Vishwanath has launched a scathing attack on the recent transfer of former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar to the position of Registrar at Haveri University.

In a sarcastic jibe, Vishwanath remarked, “Need marks cards or certificates for degree or postgraduate courses? Just send those in need to Haveri University… they’ll prepare fake ones for you, if you pay.”

Vishwanath was speaking to Star of Mysore about the controversial appointment of Dinesh Kumar, who is embroiled in corruption allegations linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Dinesh Kumar, along with others, allegedly caused colossal financial losses by approving site allotments under the 50:50 ratio through arbitrary official orders, disregarding laws and regulations.

Vishwanath’s remarks underscore growing public discontent within political circles regarding the handling of corruption allegations and the perceived leniency in dealing with officials accused of significant wrongdoing.

“Transferring someone like Dinesh Kumar, who has been at the centre of such massive misconduct, to a responsible position at Haveri University is like appointing a fence to guard the field,” Vishwanath criticised, likening the decision to putting a fox in charge of the henhouse.

He further stated that instead of filing criminal cases and suspending Dinesh Kumar and former Mysuru Urban Development Authority Commissioner D.B. Natesh, and others involved, the State Government’s decision to merely transfer them reflects poorly on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“This decision does not bring honour to the Chief Minister, who hails from Mysuru. It seems he has been influenced by those around him to make such flawed choices,” the MLC asserted.