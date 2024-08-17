MP Yaduveer Wadiyar releases MLC Vishwanath’s book on Parliaments

August 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said he was happy to have got a book at a time when he was planning to read a book on the History of Ancient Parliaments.

He was speaking after releasing MLC A.H.Vishwanath’s book ‘Praacheena Parliamentgala Pradakshinegalu’ at a programme organised under the joint aegis of Bengaluru’s Srushti Publications, D.Devaraj Urs Pratime Pratishtapana Samiti, Mysuru, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota Mysuru, Mysuru District Government PU College Lecturers Association and other organisations at Rani Bahadur auditorium on Hunsur road in Manasagangothri here this morning.

Pointing out that Parliament should have the voice and guidance of elders and personalities, Yaduveer said that the release of the book in Mysuru is meaningful.

“The principles of Basaveshwara’s Anubhava Mantapa which was conceptualised in the 12th century, continued during the erstwhile Mysuru rulers. It must be noted that Mysuru had a ‘Prajapratinidhi Sabha’ for a long time“, he said adding that the book is useful for everyone .

Pointing out that Democracy has replaced Monarchy with the passage of time, the MP opined that the Parliamentary system is the best form of Democracy.

The book author and MLC A.H.Vishwanath said that the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas gave importance to Democracy in those days itself. The Maharajas administration had Prajapratinidhi Sabha which lends credence that Democracy existed even then, he added.

Pointing out that he had written a book on Greek Parliament which introduced the concept of voting 2,500 years ago, the MLC said that it is important to hear people’s representatives right from the Panchayat to Parliament.

Observing that London Parliament is the Mother of all Parliaments, he said that his book on this was released by Basava Samiti in front of Basaveshwara statue in London. Arguing that it was the 12th century Social reformer Basavanna who first advocated the idea of Parliament, he said that Political literature attracts a lot of public attention these days.

Stating that writers would not tolerate books by politicians, Vishwanath said that politicians should write books on politics as they record their vast and diversified experiences.

Noting that Parliament is not just stone and mortar, he maintained that Parliament is a building where people build their lives.

He further said that Parliament is everyone’s life, temple where the Constitution is the deity and a seat for our elected MPs. Maintaining that his book is valuable for Graduate and Post-graduate students, the MLC said he was open for criticism as he wants to know the wrongs in his writings.

Senior critic Dr. Narahalli Balasubramanya presided.

University of Mysore Vice- Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath, noted Playwright Rajappa Dalwai and others were present.