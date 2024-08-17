Suspended City Cop in CM’s I-Day Medal list sparks row

August 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Whether it is oversight or negligence by the authorities, a Mysuru City Crime Branch (CCB) Head Constable, who was suspended in July this year, has been awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal for 2023, given on the occasion of Independence Day.

This controversy underscores the urgent need for rigorous checks in recognising public servants, ensuring that such honours are only reserved for those who genuinely uphold integrity and service.

As part of the 78th Independence Day festivities, 126 Police officers and staff members from Karnataka were honoured with the prestigious Chief Minister’s Medal for 2023 for their exemplary service. However, controversy has erupted over one awardee: Salim Pasha.

Salim Pasha was suspended a month ago amid serious misconduct allegations, including leaking sensitive documents, ties with individuals linked to criminal cases and indirect involvement in public property theft.

An internal investigation led by ACP of Vijayanagar Sub-Division revealed that Pasha had been in contact with relatives of suspects involved in theft and drug-related offences under the Metagalli and Vijayanagar Police Stations and the Call Detail Record (CDR) report even proved it. On July 12, the City Police Commissioner ordered his suspension pending a departmental inquiry.

The situation has left the Police Department embarrassed, raising questions about the integrity of the awards process. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar declined to comment on the issue.

However, the incident has sparked sharp criticism from political leaders. BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra expressed outrage at the Government for including the name of a suspended Constable in the CM’s medal list.

In a post on ‘X’, he highlighted that Salim Pasha, suspended on charges of colluding with criminals, aiding thefts and leaking Departmental documents — acts he deemed treasonous — was still awarded.

Vijayendra criticised the Congress Government, accusing it of turning a blind eye to certain individuals and argued that the inclusion of a suspended Police Constable in the Independence Day honours list shows a disregard for criminals, thieves and even terrorists.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal condemned the Government’s decision, questioning what message this sends to honest, hardworking officers. “The Government owes an explanation to the people of Karnataka,’ Yatnal posted on ‘X.’

He demanded transparency in the criteria for selecting medal recipients and called for the immediate revocation of Pasha’s award. “If medals are given to those under investigation for serious misconduct, what will happen to the morale of the Police force? The medal should be returned and the investigation against Pasha should be expedited,” Yatnal said.