Mysore Royal Family land row in Chamarajanagar: No farmer will be evicted: Pramoda Devi allays fears

April 14, 2025

Mysuru: Allaying concerns raised by farmers and villagers in Chamarajanagar over the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family’s claim to nearly 5,135 acres of private land, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has reiterated that the royal family has no intention of causing any inconvenience to the residents of the affected areas.

Addressing an emergency press conference at the residential wing of Mysore Palace this noon, Pramoda Devi assured the people that there is no need to panic over the matter. “Even if the land is found to belong to us or is officially allocated to us, no one will be displaced. We will maintain the status quo,” she stated.

In a letter dated Mar. 20, addressed to the Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Tahsildar and the Deputy and Assistant Directors of the Land Records Department, she requested that khatas for these properties — claimed to belong to the Maharaja of Mysore — be transferred in her name.

The land spans several villages and survey numbers across Chamarajanagar district and, according to her letter, forms part of the Royal Family’s private holdings under an agreement signed between the Maharaja of Mysore and the Union Government on Jan. 23, 1950.

“I have submitted letters to all relevant authorities based on the 1950 records. If the land was once donated by the Maharajas, it will not be reclaimed. We want to reassure the people that there will be no disruption to their lives,” she said.

Ancestral holdings

She listed various survey lands believed to be part of the family’s ancestral holdings, including Budithittu, Karadihalla, Kannikere, Ummattur, Janana Manapa with the garden at Kasaba Chamarajanagar, Basavapura, Marchally, Southanahalli, Kaggaliborekaval, Kammenahalli, Benkipura, Thippur, Chillanahalli, Chidcathanahalli, Marur Kaval, Attagulipura and Haradanahalli.

She clarified that her letter was prompted by the inclusion of Royal Family lands in a proposed revenue village initiative by the Chamarajanagar District Administration. “So far, I have not received any reply from the Deputy Commissioner,” she said.

Pramoda Devi also expressed strong disapproval of the State Government issuing Saaguvali Cheetis (land ownership certificates) for lands that she claims belong to the Royal Family. “Who is the Government to give away our land? If it wants to distribute land to the people, it should do so from its own holdings — not ours,” she asserted. She urged villagers to reach out directly to the Royal Family if they had concerns. “They should not be afraid. We are unaware of the documents they hold, but if they bring them to us, we will clarify everything. Even in the absence of documents, no one will be evicted.”

Court ruling

She cited a past legal case filed by a farmer against the Royal Family regarding land ownership, which ended with the Court ruling in the family’s favour after reviewing all documents. “Do I need to present more proof that this land belongs to us?” she asked.

Pramoda Devi also condemned the spread of misinformation and attempts by certain individuals to instil fear among the villagers. “Let the DC submit a report. Despite the rumours, we stand by our commitment to the welfare of the people. No difficulties will be caused by our actions.”

The titular head of Mysore Royal Family and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, echoed her sentiments, saying, “Protecting our property is our right, and our mother is doing just that. This is not causing any trouble to the public.”

“We have provided all details regarding our ancestral land to the DC. Let’s wait for their response before jumping to conclusions. Meanwhile, we assure the residents of Chamarajanagar that there is no cause for alarm,” he said.

Asked about reports of farmers from Siddaiahanapura threatening to commit suicide in front of the Palace, Yaduveer responded firmly: “Such a situation will never arise.”