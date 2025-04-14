Green activists outraged over felling of 40 shade-giving trees

April 14, 2025

Mysuru: Environment activists have expressed outrage over the felling of over 40 Peltophorum trees — known for their broad canopy and generous shade — by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) early yesterday morning.

The trees were axed to facilitate the widening of Hyder Ali Road between Venkatalingaiah Circle (SP Office Circle) and the Kalikamba Temple.

Forest Department officials confirmed that the MCC had sought permission to fell the trees in February this year citing the need to expand the road by 30 metres. The trees were deemed an obstruction to the project.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial) Dr. K.N. Basavaraj stated that the MCC’s Horticulture Department had submitted a request to the Forest Department, following which a site inspection was conducted to assess the necessity of tree removal. Upon confirming that the trees indeed posed an impediment to the proposed widening, permission was granted.

“Though permission was issued based on project requirements, the MCC is mandated to compensate by planting 10 saplings for every tree felled — meaning 400 saplings must be planted as compensatory afforestation,” Dr. Basavaraj said.

“The MCC has been directed to deposit Rs. 411.27 per sapling, amounting to Rs. 1,64,508, in addition to Rs. 3.26 lakh for other related costs.”

Responding to criticism over the lack of public notification, Basavaraj clarified that public hearings are mandatory only when more than 50 trees are to be cut, which was not the case here. However, the Forest Department’s evaluation revealed that the trees were at least 40 years old, a fact that has further incensed citizens.

In response, environmentalists have called for an emergency meeting at Cheluvamba Park today at 3 pm to discuss steps to prevent such large-scale tree felling in the future.

Mysore Grahakara Parishat to hold ‘shraddhanjali’

Bhamy V. Shenoy, Founding Working President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), told Star of Mysore that he was devastated by this repeated episode of tree destruction, often carried out without public consultation.

It is appalling that neither the MCC nor the Forest Department attempted to seek public opinion before deciding to axe 40 trees. Was any cost-benefit analysis conducted before taking such a drastic step? By conservative estimates, Mysuru has lost around Rs. 240 crore today, he said.

“The value of a single tree ranges from Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 6 crore. Authorities used the ‘under 50 trees’ loophole to bypass public scrutiny. MGP plans to hold a formal ‘shraddhanjali’ (tribute) to mourn the untimely death of these trees and raise awareness to prevent such calamities in the future.”

Meanwhile, Parisara Balaga and other environmental organisations held an online meeting last evening to discuss strategies and organise protests. Parashuramegowda, Founding Member of Parisara Balaga, voiced deep anguish.

“By cutting down these trees, we have destroyed an entire ecosystem that silently supported us. Insects, ants and birds have lost their habitats. The loss of biodiversity and environmental degradation reveal our growing alienation from nature. We must come together, demand change, prioritise sustainability and protect the planet’s dwindling natural resources — for our own sake and for future generations.”