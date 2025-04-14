Former CITB Chief D. Madegowda feted for visionary urban development

April 14, 2025

“Mane Mane Madegowda” felicitation volume released by Seers and Legislators

Mysuru: Former MLC D. Madegowda, affectionately known as ‘Mane Mane Madegowda’ was honoured and accorded a warm felicitation at Kalamandira in city last evening.

A senior politician, former Chairman of City Improvement Trust Board (CITB, now Mysuru Urban Development Authority), and a respected elder of Kumbarakoppal, Madegowda is credited with shaping several key areas of Mysuru.

The felicitation event, titled ‘Ughe Made Gowdruge’, was organised by D. Madegowda Felicitation Committee and saw the release of a commemorative book, “Mane Mane Madegowda.”

The ceremony was graced by prominent religious leaders including Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji (Suttur Mutt), Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji (Adichunchanagiri Mutt) and Swami Muktidanandaji Maharaj (Sri Ramakrishna Ashram), among others.

Former Deputy CM and MLA Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who released the book, hailed Madegowda’s visionary leadership in the 1970s that laid the foundation for Mysuru’s modern urban planning.

MLA G.T. Devegowda highlighted Madegowda’s inspiration from his father Doddathammaiah (Doddathammegowda), a legendary figure from Kumbarakoppal, and praised his legacy through projects like ‘Asha Mandira.’

MLA K. Harishgowda recalled how Madegowda earned the title “Mane Mane Madegowda” by ensuring housing for the poor and initiating waste management practices long before they became a civic priority. He credited Gowda for securing funds for Male Mahadeshwara Hills development and spearheading the Mahadeshwara Jatre.

Karnataka Sangha President Prof. Jayaprakash Gowda described Madegowda as a “Sooru Kotta Shoora” — a hero who provided homes at people’s doorsteps, highlighting his inclusive and empathetic approach to public service.

Accepting the honour, D. Madegowda spoke of his efforts to harmonise religion, politics and literature for the greater good. He credited his success to the blessings of seers, cross-party cooperation and a commitment to unity. He shared how these values helped him implement development projects without controversy or division.

A musical performance by Vedashree and Rajesh Padiyar preceded the main event. The event was presided over by Felicitation Committee President M.V. Deviprasad. Among the dignitaries present were Nagarathna Madegowda, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLCs Marithibbegowda, K.T. Srikantegowda, B.R. Patil, former MP Prathap Simha and IAS Officer Jayaram Rayapura.