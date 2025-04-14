A champion of societal welfare, says former PM Deve Gowda

April 14, 2025

Mysuru: In a message, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda described ex-MLC D. Madegowda as a simple, noble-hearted and cultured individual whose work he has admired both personally and politically for decades.

“Madegowda is known for his dedication, integrity and visionary leadership, contributing immensely to Mysuru’s urban growth. His service extended beyond MUDA to institutions like Bharath Seva Dal and Karnataka Youth Hostels, where his selfless efforts earned him wide respect. A devout follower of Ramakrishna Ashram and Male Mahadeshwara, his work reflected a deep commitment to societal welfare,” Deve Gowda said.

Living the vision of his father: “D. Madegowda transformed his birthplace into a modern city. Fulfilling the aspirations of his father, Doddathammegowda, he lived a life devoted to the divine and impactful, community-focused work,” said Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji

Dr. Bhashyam Swamiji of Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple Trust said that Madegowda deserves a Padma Shri.

Swami Muktidanandaji Maharaj, President, Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru said that Madegowda’s life has been a beacon of societal welfare and education. His selfless service, leadership, spiritual depth and unwavering faith reflect a persona fit for a king, the Swamiji added.

Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, President, Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt said that Madegowda’s spiritual grounding, paired with his tireless contributions to society, is truly exemplary.