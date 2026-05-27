Change of guard imminent in Karnataka?

May 27, 2026

Political buzz grows as CM convenes breakfast meeting tomorrow

Bengaluru: Amid intense political activity and a series of high-level meetings at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi yesterday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who returned to Bengaluru last night, has convened a breakfast meeting with his Cabinet colleagues at his official residence, ‘Cauvery,’ at 9 am tomorrow (May 28).

Siddaramaiah is expected to brief them on his discussions with the High Command and may announce his resignation as CM, paving way for the election of a new Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

The crucial CLP meeting is likely to be held in Bengaluru on Friday.

Sources said Siddaramaiah is also expected to address the media after the breakfast meeting and formally announce his resignation as Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is then likely to proceed to Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The Chief Minister has reportedly sought an appointment with the Governor at 10.30 am tomorrow, further fuelling speculation that he may step down following directions from the Congress high command aimed at ending the prolonged power tussle within the party in Karnataka.

Following Siddaramaiah’s resignation, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is expected to convene a Congress Legislature Party meeting either on Thursday evening or Friday. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is widely seen as the frontrunner for the post of CLP leader.

Siddaramaiah silent on leadership change

Despite mounting speculation that the Congress high command has asked him to step down, Siddaramaiah remained tight-lipped on the political developments.

Speaking to reporters after attending the death anniversary programme of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru this morning, Siddaramaiah declined to comment on reports of a leadership change.

Responding to repeated questions from the media, he only said that he would speak about his meeting with the Congress high command tomorrow.

Siddaramaiah is learnt to have skipped the Nehru death anniversary programme held later at the KPCC office in Bengaluru.