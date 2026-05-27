‘Hindutva is BJP’s strength, high command is soul of Congress’

May 27, 2026

For BJP, nation comes first; Congress prioritises family over national interests, says C.T. Ravi

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC and former Minister C.T. Ravi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) derives its strength from Hindutva, which he described as the very soul of the party, while alleging that the Congress depends on its high command and the JD(S) on caste equations.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Mysuru City Prashikshan Varga’ programme organised for BJP workers under the party’s ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan’ at Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya in Lingadevarakoppal on Hunsur Road yesterday.

Ravi said the BJP was not built with money, but through the hard work, ideological commitment and dedication of its workers.

“Leadership cannot be created through advertisements, praise on social media or flex banners. True leadership emerges through people-centric work and struggles. By standing with people in their joys and sorrows, one gradually earns their trust and grows into a leader,” he said.

He stressed that mass movements cannot succeed without genuine grassroots leadership and added that political success cannot be achieved without people’s participation.

“For the BJP, power is only a means and never the ultimate goal. Every party worker must see his position as a responsibility and not a privilege and continue serving society,” Ravi said. He further alleged that while the BJP functions on the principle of “nation first,” the Congress places party and one family’s interests above national concerns.

Alleging injustice to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, BJP leaders accused the State Government of diverting funds allocated under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) to implement its guarantee schemes.

“Diverting funds meant for SC and ST welfare is unfair to these communities. As a party, we will challenge this issue in Court,” Ravi asserted.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who also addressed the gathering, said the failures of the Congress Government should be taken to the people while highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“By taking this message to every household, the BJP should aim to come to power in Karnataka in 2028,” he said.

Former Mayors Sandesh Swamy and Shivakumar, along with training coordinators Rudramurthy, Raghu, Somasundar, Vaneesh, Phaneesh, Rajesh and Robin Uthappa, were present.