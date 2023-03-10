“I support PM Modi’s leadership, BJP”

March 10, 2023

Independent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish finally makes her decision public; cites technical reasons not to join saffron party

Mandya: Ending speculations, Independent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish announced her decision to totally support Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre and also to the BJP this afternoon, hinting at the political churnings that will follow in the State, with Mandya in particular, ahead of the Assembly polls, most likely to be held in the month of May.

Sumalatha, who announced her decision in a press meet here this noon, cited a few technical reasons for not joining the saffron party officially, being an Independent MP. However, she said, ‘I will contest the Assembly elections only if it becomes inevitable and the BJP High Command insists in this regard.’

As Sumalatha Ambarish made her decision public, while addressing media at her Chamundeshwari Nagar residence in the Sugar Town, some of the supporters raised slogans ‘Jai BJP’in favour of the saffron party.

Substantiating her decision to favour BJP, to the eagerly waiting media, with the portrait of her late husband Ambarish in the backdrop, Sumalatha Ambarish who sounded emotional throughout the briefing, said “Whichever country we go, we can feel proud as Indians with our head raised above and that was made possible by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Queering the pitch for the big fight ahead, Sumalatha Ambarish also gave a fervent call to the people of Mandya to join hands with her in ‘Swachh Mandya’ campaign like ‘Swachh Bharat,’ announcing that the time has come to cleanse Mandya politics that has reached its nadir.

Making it aptly clear further, denying that she doesn’t have any selfish motives, Sumalatha Ambarish said “This is not about Sumalatha Ambarish’s future. This is about Mandya district’s development future.”

Preceding her announcement, Sumalatha Ambarish also swore on Goddess Chamundeshwari, by saying that the said step was not taken in view of securing her son Abhishek Ambarish’s future.

“My son Abhishek will not take the political plunge, till I am in politics. However, it is also true that two political parties had even promised ticket for Abhishek to contest the elections. But Abhishek won’t come to politics, as he is going to marry this year and also do films,” the MP said.

Without taking the name of arch rival JD(S) that claims Mandya as its fiefdom, Sumalatha Ambarish, who launched a scathing attack on the regional party, said, “They call the district as their stronghold, but I as an Independent MP initiated development works never heard of in the past. If not for my efforts, Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) wouldn’t have been revived, MySugar Factory wouldn’t have been reopened and illegal mining wouldn’t have been stopped. Most importantly, the safety of KRS Dam built by Maharajas of Mysore, that also symbolises the genesis of Mandya district, would have been compromised.”

Sumalatha Ambarish also read out a list of development works undertaken in Mandya utilising MP Local Area Development Funds, in the last four years of her tenure as MP.