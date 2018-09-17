Mysurean among three killed in separate road mishaps at Mandya

Mandya: A youth from Mysuru is among three persons killed in separate road mishaps that took place at Gananguru near Srirangapatna, Rudrakshipura Gate and at Bharathinagar in Mandya district yesterday. More than 10 persons have sustained injuries in the accidents.

At Srirangapatna: In a serial accident that took place between a bike, car and a lorry, a youth from Mysuru was killed, while more than four persons sustained injuries when the vehicles collided against each other near Gananguru on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway at about 9 pm yesterday.

The deceased youth is Arjun (25), son of Suvarna, Editor of Nagara Belaku and late journalist Subramanya, a resident of Vontikoppal in Mysuru. Yesterday about 9 pm, Arjun was proceeding towards Bengaluru on his bike when a speeding car rammed into the bike from behind near Gananguru resulting in Arjun suffering serious injuries and breathing his last on the spot.

Passersby, who saw the mishap, rushed to the rescue of Arjun. Meanwhile, two cars, which were coming towards Mysuru stopped in the middle of the road on seeing people who were rescuing Arjun. At the same time, a lorry, which was proceeding on the same route rammed into the cars, resulting in the cars ramming into the people injuring more than five persons, it is learnt.

Among those who sustained injuries are 46-year-old Govinda Shetty, 70-year-old Javara Shetty and 28-year-old Nandeesh, all residents of Gananguru village, who are undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

Srirangapatna Rural Police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the injured to a hospital, where they were provided first-aid and later shifted the injured to various hospitals in Mysuru besides registering a case.

At Bharathinagar

In another incident, a rider was killed on the spot, when a Tata Sumo vehicle collided head-on with the bike near Dodda Arasinakere Gate last evening. Two persons have also sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

While the deceased bike rider is Vijay (30), a resident of K.M. Doddi, the injured are 30-year-old Shivu and 22-year-old Sunil. The injured have been admitted to Mandya District Hospital.

It is learnt that yesterday at about 6 pm, the deceased and the injured were proceeding on the bike when a Tata Sumo vehicle coming from Maddur side rammed into the bike resulting in Vijay being killed on the spot.

K.M. Doddi Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.

At Maddur

In yet another road mishap, a woman, travelling in a car was killed and five others sustained injuries when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and hit a KSRTC bus coming in the opposite direction after jumping the road divider near Rudrakshipura Gate on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway last evening.

While the deceased has been identified as Sukanya (40), a resident of Ittuvadu village near Bidadi, the injured are Kamalamma, Hemanth Kumar, Vasudev and Boraiah. It is said the deceased and the injured are of the same family.

It is learnt that yesterday the occupants of the car had been to Maddur to look for a bride for injured Vasudev, who was driving the car. While returning to their native place, Vasudev, who was behind the wheels tried to overtake a KSRTC Airavata bus on the Highway during which Vasudev lost control of the car, which hit the road divider, jumped over it and rammed into another KSRTC bus proceeding towards Mysuru on the adjacent road. As a result, Sukanya was killed on the spot.

While the body of Sukanya was shifted to K. Guru Shanthappa General Hospital mortuary, the injured were rushed to Mandya District Hospital, where they were provided first- aid and later shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

Maddur Traffic Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.