Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs. 2, announces HDK

Kalaburagi: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has announced that fuel prices in Karnataka have been reduced by Rs. 2. With this, Karnataka has joined the league of States including Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal that have also slashed prices.

Making an announcement at Kalaburagi this morning, Kumaraswamy said that following increased demand from people to slash petrol and diesel prices by reducing taxes, the government has conceded to the demand.

“Everyday fuel prices are increasing, people of Karnataka felt that the State government can reduce the prices of fuel by reducing the taxes, I want to announce that the coalition government has decided to cut down the taxes for petrol and diesel minimum by Rs.2. I hope this step will give some relief to the people of Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy said.

A litre of petrol was being retailed in Mysuru at Rs. 84.40 this morning, while the cost of diesel was Rs. 75.85 per litre. Petrol bunk associations have said that so far they have not got any communication from the State Government and the reduction might be effected from today midnight. The actual rates have to be calculated after taking into account excise duties, they said.

September 17, 2018

