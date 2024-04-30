AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge pays last respects to Prasad

April 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha and Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency BJP-JD(S) coalition candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, were among scores of political leaders who paid their last respects to deceased Chamarajanagar BJP MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad whose mortal remains were kept at NTM Government School premises in Ashokapuram here this morning.

Speaking to presspersons, Kharge said he was shocked by the death of Prasad. “Sreenivasa Prasad has taken part in many struggles for the cause of the society. He was an honest politician who had great respect for Dr. Ambedkar’s Philosophy. He was a man full of self-respect and it is very unfortunate that he is no more with us,” he said adding “Let the almighty give the strength to his family members to bear the irreparable loss.”

Kharge also consoled Prasad’s grieving family members.

Earlier in the day, scores of political leaders, officials and other personalities including Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, former Minister P.G.R.Sindhya, Kollegal MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy, Bengaluru Rural LS Constituency BJP candidate and former Jayadeva Hospital Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Chamarajanagar Congress candidate Sunil Bose, KPCC Women’s Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag and District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, paid their last respects to the departed soul.

An influential leader: Yaduveer Wadiyar

Yaduveer, speaking to presspersons recalled that Sreenivasa Prasad, who was Mysuru District Minister, had co-operated with him when he was adopted by the erstwhile Mysore Royal family. Noting that Prasad was an influential leader of Mysuru – Chamarajanagar districts, he said that he had met Prasad at his residence in the run up to the LS polls, during which he encouraged him.

Stating that Prasad was an influential leader in his own rights, he said he prays the almighty to give enough strength to his family members to bear the loss.

Simha turns emotional

MP Prathap Simha said that perhaps Prasad was the only politician who had no jealousy or hatred in politics. Pointing out that Prasad never criticised anybody in the open, Simha turned emotional recalling that Prasad used to advice within the four walls and never insulted anyone publicly.

“I am deeply pained by the demise of Prasad who served Mysuru – Chamarajanagar for five decades. He surely finds place as one of the noble politicians of our times,” he said.