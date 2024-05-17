After election model code ends…: MUDA to take up Ballahalli, Bommenahalli Layouts

May 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is gearing up to initiate the long-pending development of Ballahalli and Bommenahalli Layouts once the Lok Sabha Election Model Code of Conduct comes to an end.

After developing R.T. Nagar and Lalithadrinagar 2nd Stage Layouts over a decade ago, MUDA faced challenges in forming new layouts. Despite the increasing number of aspirants for sites, MUDA has not been able to develop additional layouts so far.

According to sources, MUDA plans to create over 2,000 plots of various sizes in Ballahalli and Bommenahalli. The decision to develop the layout in an area spanning 155.32 acres across different survey numbers in Bommenahalli, located in Yelwal Hobli of the taluk, was made during a MUDA meeting on September 2023.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who also serves as the Chairman of MUDA, saw this resolution passed. The layout will be formed on a 50:50 ratio basis in partnership with land-owners, who part with their land.

The Ballahalli Layout is near Koorgalli and the MUDA has planned to acquire 484 acres and 28 guntas of land. The State Government approved the project on 30.1.2015 and the 50:50 ratio was decided on 11.2.2015. The project was dropped earlier due to opposition from farmers and landowners.

According to sources within MUDA, many farmers and landowners have consented to transfer their land to MUDA under a 50:50 agreement. Under this arrangement, 50 percent of the developed sites will be allocated free of charge to landowners whose properties have been acquired for the project, while the remaining 50 percent will be retained by MUDA.

Landowners who engage in this joint agreement with MUDA will receive an advance payment of Rs. 10 lakh before the land is acquired, as demanded by the farmers. This proposal has been endorsed by MUDA and has received approval at the Government level. It is noted that this advance sum of Rs. 10 lakh will be taken into account when the landowners’ share is decided when the sites are distributed according to the agreed-upon 50:50 ratio, sources added.

In the past, the Ballahalli Layout formation encountered difficulties when 90 percent of farmers demanded that MUDA either abandon the project entirely or provide compensation of Rs. 1.50 crore per acre.

These farmers rejected MUDA’s proposed 50:50 formula, arguing that farmers in Chamarajanagar district were receiving compensation of Rs. 1.50 crore per acre, while those in Ballahalli were denied the same amount.