Rs. 11.66 crore C&D waste treatment plant at Sathagalli

May 17, 2024

MCC designates CA Site 05 at Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘A Zone’ to dump construction, demolition waste

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has initiated the establishment of the much-awaited Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Treatment Plant in the city limits.

The MCC has officially designated CA Site 05, located in Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘A Zone’ opposite the KSRTC Bus Depot, Sathagalli, as the authorised dumping site for construction debris. It is a nine-acre plot handed over to the MCC by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to set up the plant.

This decision to set up a C&D plant aims to streamline disposal process and curb indiscriminate dumping in unauthorised areas such as Outer Ring Road.

The MCC feels that if there is a designated spot to dump Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, the public will refrain from indiscriminately dumping construction waste.

One of the significant factors contributing to Mysuru’s decline in the All-India Swachh Survekshan rankings is the absence of a construction debris recycling plant. In response to this and other challenges in solid waste management, the MCC has now taken measures to address these issues.

According to a statement released by the MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu, strict penalties and legal consequences, including criminal charges, will be imposed on individuals or entities found dumping construction waste outside of the designated CA site 05 Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘A Zone’.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MCC Superintending Engineer Sindhu stated that the C&D plant will be constructed under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model, with tenders scheduled to be issued soon after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections and the Model Code of Conduct.

The total project cost amounts to Rs. 11,66,53,000, covering various components. This includes Rs. 4,85,64,960 allocated for civil works, Rs. 93,78,000 for C&D waste collection and transportation vehicles and Rs. 4,34,50,000 earmarked for equipment required for the C&D processing facility.

The plan involves extracting metals from the construction waste for either reuse or sale. Additionally, concrete will be processed to produce M-Sand, which can be utilised in new construction projects.

At present, construction debris is being indiscriminately dumped along both sides of the Ring Road, as well as on the medians, resulting in scattered remnants of bricks, concrete structures and waste-filled plastic sacks.

“Public is urged to dispose of C&D waste exclusively at the designated CA Site 05, situated in Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘A Zone’. Dumping debris elsewhere will result in penalties and criminal charges. MCC and Police will conduct joint operations to identify vehicles dumping waste during night time. Any such vehicles will be confiscated and criminal complaints will be filed against their owners,” Sindhu added.