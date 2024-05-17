Woman killed as SUV rams into scooter on KRS Road
News, Top Stories

Woman killed as SUV rams into scooter on KRS Road

May 17, 2024

Poignant scenes at the accident site as family loses breadwinner 

Mysore/Mysuru: A woman, identified as Radha (34), wife of Satish and a resident of Bhairaveshwara Nagar at Hebbal in the city, was killed on the spot this morning when a speeding SUV collided with the scooter she was riding in front of the Mysuru Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road.

Radha, who ran a tea shop opposite the Trauma Care Centre, was en route to her shop when the accident occurred at around 6.30 am. She leaves behind her husband Satish and two daughters.

The accident scene was filled with heart-wrenching scenes as Satish, relatives and onlookers wept inconsolably next to Radha’s dead body. The family lost a breadwinner. 

This morning, according to the Police and family members, Radha was following her usual routine, riding her TVS Jupiter scooter (KA-09-JK-2872) as she left her house. 

An inconsolable Satish, Radha’s husband, next to the body of his wife.

She entered KRS Road from the Metagalli side and proceeded to take a turn near the Trauma Care Centre to reach her shop on the opposite side. It was at this moment that a speeding Mahindra XUV (KA-51-ME-1661), driven by one Chandra from Yelachenahalli in Bengaluru, approached from the Vontikoppal side and collided with Radha’s scooter, resulting in her immediate death.

The impact of the collision caused the speeding SUV to overturn three times before finally coming to a stop and turning turtle. The front portion of the scooter was completely damaged in the accident.

Upon receiving the information, VV Puram Traffic Inspector Banukumari and her team arrived at the scene. They conducted an investigation, registered a case, shifted Radha’s body to MMC&RI mortuary and seized both vehicles involved in the accident. Chandra was taken into custody for further questioning.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching