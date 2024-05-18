In Briefs

Calling Brahmin students

May 18, 2024

Srikrishna Mitra Mandali, Mysuru, has invited applications from Trimathastha Brahmin community students of the city who have scored above 95% marks in SSLC, above 90% in PUC and above 96% in CBSE exams for presentation of Pratibha Puraskar. Interested may apply along with the photocopy of their marks card, photo and mobile number to the Office of Sri Krishna Dhama, Sahukar Chennaiah Road, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru – 570009 before May 28. For further details, contact Ph: 0821-2544004, Mob: 98459-55417 or 94496-21500, according to a press release from Srikrishna Mitra Mandali.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching