Calling Brahmin students

Srikrishna Mitra Mandali, Mysuru, has invited applications from Trimathastha Brahmin community students of the city who have scored above 95% marks in SSLC, above 90% in PUC and above 96% in CBSE exams for presentation of Pratibha Puraskar. Interested may apply along with the photocopy of their marks card, photo and mobile number to the Office of Sri Krishna Dhama, Sahukar Chennaiah Road, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru – 570009 before May 28. For further details, contact Ph: 0821-2544004, Mob: 98459-55417 or 94496-21500, according to a press release from Srikrishna Mitra Mandali.
