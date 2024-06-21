Complaint to Lokayukta against MUDA’s DPR deal with INTACH

June 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) awarded a tender to the New Delhi-based Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the conservation and rejuvenation of Kukkarahalli Lake in city. This tender has now reached the Lokayukta, with allegations of misusing public funds and causing a financial loss of lakhs of rupees to MUDA.

The complaint, filed on June 14 and a copy obtained by Star of Mysore, was submitted by N. Nagaraj, District Secretary of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Party, Mysuru, and a resident of Gayathripuram, Mysuru. According to the agreement, MUDA paid INTACH Rs. 63,80,000 (monthly stipulated amount of Rs. 7.9 lakh) to complete the DPR within nine months.

The list of respondents named in the complaint includes Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and other MUDA officials such as the Superintending Engineer, Zone-4 Officer, Executive Engineer, Technical Assistant, Assistant Engineer, Chief Accountant, and MUDA First Division Assistant.

Additionally, Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM) Prof. N.K. Lokanath and Registrar V.R. Shailaja have been named respondents since UoM is the custodian of the Lake.

In his complaint, Nagaraj alleged that although there is a need to rejuvenate the polluted Kukkarahalli Lake, the procedures followed by certain officials in responsible positions raise suspicions of corruption.

UoM Senate not involved

Nagaraj also highlighted that the Lake conservation issue was discussed at a MUDA meeting on Sept. 6, 2023, even before it was brought up at the University Senate meeting. At this meeting, the MUDA Board decided to hire INTACH to prepare the DPR for Rs. 63,80,000. Furthermore, it was falsely represented that INTACH, a private body, is a Government entity. Nagaraj has submitted relevant documents to support his claims.

After the proposal was approved by the MUDA Board on Sept. 6, 2023, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar entered into an agreement with INTACH on Dec. 18, 2023, and the work order was issued the same day.

On Dec. 22, 2023, without performing any work at Kukkarahalli Lake and without providing the required security deposit, INTACH requested the MUDA Commissioner to release Rs. 18,49,650. Based on this request, the MUDA Commissioner and other senior officers issued a cheque for Rs. 15,83,175 to INTACH, deducting Rs. 2,66,475 as a security deposit.

Despite many discrepancies and the apparent rush to allocate public funds to a private agency by flouting established norms, on Jan. 20, 2024, the MUDA Zone 4 Officer wrote to the UoM VC and Registrar, requesting them to hand over the Lake immediately to INTACH for the preparation of DPR. The VC and Registrar consented accordingly.

‘Conceived to misuse public money’

Nagaraj has alleged that the Lake rejuvenation plan was conceived to misuse public money amounting to crores of rupees, with DPR commissioned for Rs. 63,80,000 as a pretext.

He claimed that MUDA’s decision to entrust INTACH with the preparation of DPR is illegal and violates the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act. He noted that UoM’s involvement in this illegality could lead to prosecution under criminal laws.

Nagaraj pointed out that numerous scholars and respected subject experts who graduated from UoM would have willingly undertaken the DPR work pro bono, utilising their expertise. Additionally, UoM hosts several institutes specialising in earth sciences, water quality testing, hydrology and environmental impact assessments. Surprisingly, none of these institutes were consulted for their expert opinion before awarding the DPR preparation to a distant, unfamiliar agency. Nagaraj criticised this decision as suspicious and against the interests of public.

He has attached several documents obtained through the Right To Information (RTI) Act and urged the Lokayukta to direct the registration of a criminal case against the responsible officers.