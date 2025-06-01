Echo of deaths in Mandya, Davangere : Police barred from random vehicle checks on roads

June 1, 2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Dr. M.A. Saleem has issued strict new guidelines directing Police personnel across the State to refrain from conducting random vehicle checks without valid reasons.

In a circular dated Saturday, May 31, Dr. Saleem cited two recent incidents: On May 26 in Mandya, a toddler was killed and a couple injured while attempting to evade a random traffic check. In another case from Davangere on May 13, a Police constable was fatally run over by a speeding goods vehicle during a random check attempt.

He stated that in both cases, the traffic Police failed to implement adequate preventive and precautionary measures, thereby endangering both public and police safety.

Visible violations only

The revised guidelines prohibit traffic Police from forcibly taking vehicle keys, pulling down pillion riders or abruptly stopping moving vehicles. Officers are instructed to stop vehicles only for visible and clear traffic violations, and not to conduct random document checks without a specific reason.

Zig-zag barricades on highways have been banned, and officers have been advised not to chase fleeing violators. Instead, they must note the registration numbers and alert the nearest control room.

Traffic officers have been directed not to stop speeding vehicles directly on highways. During inspection drives, they must use reflective rubber cones placed 100-150 metres ahead to give motorists enough time to slow down safely.

In case a violator tries to flee, traffic personnel must avoid pursuit, record the registration number and inform the relevant control room.

Reflective jackets, batons

Saleem also made it mandatory for all traffic personnel to wear reflective jackets and use LED batons during evening and night duties. Body-worn cameras are now compulsory during physical inspections. Law and order Police have been instructed to limit nakabandi (checkpoints) on highways and coordinate with traffic personnel when required. Night checks should preferably be held at locations equipped with signal lighting.

Emphasising contactless enforcement, the DG&IGP reiterated that violators should not be chased. In areas with Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS), enforcement should be carried out using the available technology. He further directed the Police to hold periodic awareness programmes for the public on traffic rules and regulations.