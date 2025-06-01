Hike in entry fee for Brindavan Garden from today
News

Hike in entry fee for Brindavan Garden from today

June 1, 2025

Vehicle parking fee, toll charges also increased, as per State Govt. notification, says CNNL AEE

Mysuru: The entry fee for Brindavan Garden attached to Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam in neighbouring Mandya district, has been revised effective from today (June 1).

Assistant Executive Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Farooq Ahmed Abu told Star of Mysore the State Govt. had issued a notification revising the entry fee for Brindavan Garden, Parking fee and toll charges to be effective from June 1.

For adults (aged 6 years and above) the entry fee is Rs. 100 and for the children in the age group of 3-6 years, the entry fee will be Rs. 50, for school students: Rs. 5 and camera charges: Rs. 100.

The electric vehicle service is available for the physically challenged, aged persons and children to go around Brindavan Garden. They will be charged Rs. 100 per person. The parking fee will be charged from morning 8 am till 45 minutes after the illumination is over. For two-wheeler, parking fee of Rs. 20, three-wheeler: Rs. 50, car- Rs. 100 and mini bus: Rs. 100.

The toll charges for bridge are fixed accordingly; three-wheeler: Rs. 100, car: Rs.  100, tempo and mini bus: Rs. 100, bus: Rs. 200, six-wheel lorry: Rs. 200 and 10-wheel lorry: Rs. 300. The Fastag facility is available at the toll gate, the Officers said.

