Active Covid cases touch 238; schools told to buckle up
News

Active Covid cases touch 238; schools told to buckle up

June 1, 2025
  • Children suffering from fever, cold and cough be granted leave at schools.
  • General public must follow standard precautions.
  • Foreign arrivals should be informed to Health Department.

Bengaluru: Following the spurt in active Covid-19 cases in the State, the schools have been hereby instructed by the State Government to grant leave for those students suffering from fever, cold and cough.

Till yesterday (May 31), the active Covid cases in the State had touched 238, with the capital city Bengaluru alone reporting over 150 cases. Within 24 hours of May 30-31, a total of 58 people tested positive for the virus and during the same period, 53 Covid infected people showed recovery. Among  those diagnosed of Covid, 225 are under home isolation and 13 others are being treated at hospitals and one is under oxygen support, according to a media bulletin issued by Health and Family Welfare Department.

While the Covid related deaths touched five in the State, with one among the deaths reported in Mysuru.

Though the Covid situation is not alarming in the State, the general public should take standard  precautions. The foreign arrivals should be informed to Health and Family Welfare Department.

Reopening of schools

On the other hand, State Government has issued stringent instructions in view of the reopening of schools from tomorrow (June 2) in the State. The Health and Family Welfare Department and School Education and Literacy Department have asked the schools take precautions against Covid-19.

If the children attending the school are found infected by fever, cold and cough, they should be identified and seated separately, and sent back home by summoning their parents to school. The parents should get their wards treated till they are completely cured, states the circular issued by School Education and Literacy Department.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching