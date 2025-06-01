Active Covid cases touch 238; schools told to buckle up

June 1, 2025

Children suffering from fever, cold and cough be granted leave at schools.

General public must follow standard precautions.

Foreign arrivals should be informed to Health Department.

Bengaluru: Following the spurt in active Covid-19 cases in the State, the schools have been hereby instructed by the State Government to grant leave for those students suffering from fever, cold and cough.

Till yesterday (May 31), the active Covid cases in the State had touched 238, with the capital city Bengaluru alone reporting over 150 cases. Within 24 hours of May 30-31, a total of 58 people tested positive for the virus and during the same period, 53 Covid infected people showed recovery. Among those diagnosed of Covid, 225 are under home isolation and 13 others are being treated at hospitals and one is under oxygen support, according to a media bulletin issued by Health and Family Welfare Department.

While the Covid related deaths touched five in the State, with one among the deaths reported in Mysuru.

Though the Covid situation is not alarming in the State, the general public should take standard precautions. The foreign arrivals should be informed to Health and Family Welfare Department.

Reopening of schools

On the other hand, State Government has issued stringent instructions in view of the reopening of schools from tomorrow (June 2) in the State. The Health and Family Welfare Department and School Education and Literacy Department have asked the schools take precautions against Covid-19.

If the children attending the school are found infected by fever, cold and cough, they should be identified and seated separately, and sent back home by summoning their parents to school. The parents should get their wards treated till they are completely cured, states the circular issued by School Education and Literacy Department.