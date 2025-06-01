Man who climbed Nalwadi statue says it resembled his grandfather

June 1, 2025

Mysuru: The man who climbed the iconic statue of Rajarishi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at Krishna Raja (K.R.) Circle told the Police that he believed the statue resembled his grandfather, prompting him to climb onto its shoulders.

“He looked like my grandfather, so I sat on his shoulders,” said 36-year-old Shivamurthy, a resident of Doora in Mysuru taluk, who was arrested by Devaraja Police for his bizarre and disrespectful behaviour.

According to the Police, Shivamurthy appeared to be mentally disturbed during questioning and repeatedly claimed that he saw his grandfather in Nalwadi’s likeness.

On Friday (May 30) evening, he was seen engaging in alarming acts: Shaking the statue, clutching it tightly and even scraping a lit matchstick across its face. At one point, he attempted to press a burning beedi against the marble figure, drawing widespread public outrage.

The incident, captured on video by Anil Nanjaraj Urs, quickly went viral on social media. Shockingly, no emergency response was available for nearly 30 minutes despite the incident occurring in a busy area.

Medical evaluation

Following public outcry and protests, the Police tracked down Shivamurthy at Doora village and took him into custody. Given his erratic behaviour, a team of psychiatrists from K.R. Hospital examined him and recommended immediate hospitalisation for treatment.

Preparations are underway to present him before a Magistrate, after which legal and medical steps will proceed based on judicial directions, said Devaraja Police Station Inspector Raghu.

He added that changes in duty shifts and ongoing Police training may have contributed to the delay in Police response. “At the time of the incident, the Traffic Police deployed at K.R. Circle had gone for lunch. When the 112 emergency vehicle finally arrived, members of the public had already helped bring the man down, but he fled the scene before Police could intervene. We assure citizens that the area is being vigilantly monitored,” he said.

Shivamurthy’s elderly parents live separately and earn a modest living by selling vegetables in cloth bags by the roadside. His father suffers from hearing loss. Though married, Shivamurthy is reportedly estranged from his wife and children. His current family situation remains unclear.