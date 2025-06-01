5K Run held to create awareness on sexual assault
5K Run held to create awareness on sexual assault

June 1, 2025

Mysuru:  Oculis Iuris, the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Club of JSS Medical College, Mysuru, had organised a 5K Run aimed at creating awareness about sexual assault and the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals, especially children, here this morning.

The Run, which was flagged of by Dr. M.N. Ravi, Senior Cardiologist and Director, Narayana Hospitals, at Town Hall premises, passed through Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle), Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road, City Railway Station, Irwin Road and Ashoka Road, before culminating at the starting point.

Nearly 200 participants took part in the Run.

JSS Academy for Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) Registrar Dr. B. Manjunath, JSS Medical College Principal Dr. D. Narayanappa, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Head Dr. H.V. Chandrakanth and others were present on the occasion.

