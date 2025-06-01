Yoga Dhanush marks beginning of IDY- 2025
June 1, 2025

Mysuru:  As a prelude to the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations to be held on June 21, the Department of AYUSH had organised Yoga Dhanush programme at Hotel Lalitha Mahal Palace premises in city this morning. This year the theme for IDY-2025 is ‘Yoga for One                                                        Earth One Health.’

More than 200 Yoga enthusiasts belonging to various age groups from different parts of the city performed asanas under the guidance of yoga teachers from yoga schools.

Common Yoga protocol of IDY-2025 which includes warm up, yogasana, pranayama and meditation were followed in today’s event.

Yoga enthusiasts performed various asanas such as Tadasana, Vrukshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana, Ardha Ustrasana, Ustrasana, Shashankasana, Uttana Mandukhasana, Vakrasana among others on the occasion, promoting its health benefits.

District AYUSH Officer Dr. Renukadevi, Heads of various Yoga Schools including Dr. Ganesh Kumar, Shashikumar, Devaraju, Nanjundaswamy, B.P. Murthy, AYUSH Department Officers and others took part.

