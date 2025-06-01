PFA rescues peahen injured in stray dog attack
June 1, 2025

The wild bird is now being treated at PFA’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Kengeri

Mysuru:  A peahen, which had sustained serious injuries when stray dogs attacked it near RamaGovinda Rangamandira at Ramakrishnanagar in city yesterday has been rescued by People of Animals (PFA).

The peahen, which had sustained severe injuries on its neck, had escaped from the stray dogs and had taken shelter inside a drain. Passersby, who noticed the injured peahen inside the drain called PFA and soon, PFA volunteer Anil rushed to the spot, rescued it and took it to the PFA Hospital at Roopanagar in Bogadi here where the bird was treated by Dr. Amardeep Singh and Col. Dr. Navaz.

This morning, the bird was shifted to the PFA’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre at Kengeri in Bengaluru for treatment as the peahen is a wild bird and city’s PFA unit does not have provisions to keep the wild bird and provide treatment.

The city’s PFA unit can only house and treat domestic animals and birds, said Anil.

The peahen is being treated and nursed at PFA’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Kengeri.

