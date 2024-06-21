SWR DRM outlines Yoga benefits
News

SWR DRM outlines Yoga benefits

June 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm aligning with this year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ at Railway Kalyana Mantap in Yadavagiri, here this morning.

The event was inaugurated by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shilpi Agarwal by lighting the traditional lamp. Speaking on the occasion, Shilpi Agarwal outlined the numerous benefits of Yoga and urged the Railway employees and their families to integrate regular yoga practice into their lives.

Later, yogasanas were performed under the guidance of yoga instructors from the Art of Living.  

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (General) Vinayak Nayak, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infra & Operations) E. Vijaya, other senior officers and staff members took part in the event. 

International Yoga Day was also observed at various railway stations and depots across the Mysuru Division of South Western Railway, promoting a widespread culture of health and well-being through yoga.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching