Mysuru celebrates Sri Ramanavami

April 6, 2025

Mysuru: Sri Ramanavami, the birthday of Lord Sri Rama who was also called Maryada Purushothama, was celebrated with traditional gaiety and enthusiasm in city this morning.

Special puja, Abhisekha and Homa were performed at various Sri Rama and Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temples across the city including Sri Rama Mandira at Krishnamurthy Puram, Sri Rama Abhyudaya Sabha in Shivarampet and Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

Devotees participated in various rituals associated with Sri Ramanavami at all Sri Rama and Sri Anjaneyaswamy temples in city. Devotees were offered Panaka (juice), Butter Milk and Kosambari at all almost all the temples of the city.

In addition, Sri Ramanavami was celebrated at various auto stands and circles with organisers offering pujas to portrait of Lord Rama and distributing Panaka, butter milk and Kosambari. Various cultural programmes have been organised in the evening at several Sri Rama temples in the city.