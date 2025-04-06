Promoting eco-friendly transport: KSRTC to introduce 100 electric buses for Mysuru city service

April 6, 2025

Mysuru: In a major step towards curbing environmental pollution and fostering a cleaner urban atmosphere, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to introduce electric buses (e-buses) within Mysuru city limits. This move aligns with the growing adoption of electric vehicles nationwide, including in the private sector.

KSRTC has already launched successful electric bus services under the brand “Power Plus,” operating between major cities such as Bengaluru and Mysuru. These zero-emission, noise-free and high-comfort buses have received an overwhelming public response, prompting the Corporation to deploy additional units on intercity routes.

Following KSRTC’s success, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) entered into an agreement with a private firm to operate electric buses in the capital. BMTC’s electric fleet, in operation for the past two years, has become a crucial component of its strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuel-powered vehicles and combat rising air pollution levels.

Mysuru is next in line for rollout

Recognising Mysuru as one of Karnataka’s fastest-growing cities — with a high footfall of tourists and daily commuters — the KSRTC central office has decided to allocate 100 electric buses to the city.

A tender for the supply of these buses has already been floated and is in its final stages. The first batch is expected to arrive by May and will be introduced in phases.

Private companies have secured tenders to supply the e-buses, which will be operated on routes covering daily distances of 180 to 220 km. The KSRTC central office has instructed the Mysuru City Division to identify appropriate routes that meet these criteria.

Preliminary planning is already underway, with several key routes under consideration. These include connections from the city bus terminal to Chamundi Hill, J.P. Nagar, L&T, Yelwal, KRS, Palahalli, Srirangapatna and Nanjangud.

Further route assessments are ongoing and a comprehensive report is expected to be submitted to the KSRTC central office by the end of the month.

Bannimantap Depot as a hub

To support this transition, the Bannimantap Bus Depot — previously closed after the merger of the city and rural divisions — will be revamped and repurposed to serve as the maintenance and operational hub for Mysuru’s e-bus fleet.

Essential infrastructure is being installed, including maintenance bays, staff rest areas, rest rooms and access to drinking water. Most crucially, a dedicated battery charging station is being set up at the depot to support overnight charging after buses return after 8 pm.

In addition, three opportunity charging points will be installed at the city bus terminal to enable quick top-ups during emergencies.

“Mysuru is ready to embrace electric public transport in a big way. The tender process for 100 e-buses is nearing completion and route identification is well underway. Preparations at the Bannimantap Depot are progressing to ensure a smooth roll out,” said H.T. Veeresh, Divisional Controller, Mysuru City Division.

With the combined efforts of KSRTC and local authorities, Mysuru is poised to become a greener, cleaner city with modern, sustainable public transport solutions.