Madikeri Palace declared as protected monument

May 31, 2026

Madikeri: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced that the Madikeri Palace had been declared as a protected monument under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The announcement comes following the efforts of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

In his letter, Union Minister Shekhawat has said that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had been exploring various options for renovation of the Palace.

The authorities are proposing to add interpretive facilities, digital exhibits to showcase Kodagu’s rich culture along with upgrading facilities to the tourists.

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar had on Mar. 18, 2025, written a detailed letter to the Central Government requesting to setup a museum along with declaring the Palace as a ‘Protected Monument.’

Meanwhile, Yaduveer, expressing his happiness on the long-pending request being fulfilled, said that along with developing Madikeri Palace as a major heritage and tourist destination, he was also committed to provide educational opportunities for the students visiting the Palace in the future.