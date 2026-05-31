D.K. Shivakumar elected as new CLP leader

May 31, 2026

Bengaluru: As anticipated KPCC President and former Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) was elected unanimously as the new Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader at the CLP meeting held at Conference Hall of Vidhana Soudha here yesterday.

Shivakumar will be taking oath as the 25th CM of the State on June 3 at 4.05 pm, in a simple ceremony organised at Lok Bhavan.

AICC General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal (Organisation) and Randeep Singh Surjewala (Karnataka in-Charge), who arrived in city, ahead of the CLP meeting, carrying the message of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, announced the decision of the High Command to name DKS as CLP leader.

Adhering to the instructions of the High Command, acting CM Siddaramaiah, proposed the name of Shivakumar as CLP leader, which was seconded by former Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar. MLAs present at the meeting raised their hands in unison, endorsing the decision of the party.

Shivakumar, who recalled the period of administration of Siddaramaiah as CM, tabled the decision and sought the support of the Legislators, who supported the same instantly.

Siddaramaiah, who had tendered his resignation as the CM on May 28, extended his heartful greetings to his successor.

Siddu’s words of advise

In a ‘X’ post, Siddaramaiah described Shivakumar as an extremely active leader, imbibed with organisational skills and showing unwavering loyalty to the party, to which he was witness to from the close quarters. The benefits of all such qualities should be extended to people of the State.

“Now, Karnataka apart from being No. 1 in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate in the country, has set a model for whole nation in equal distribution of power and opportunities. Every schemes devised by Karnataka has been replicated by other States, which is indeed a matter of pride. As a Chief Minister of Karnataka, I have steered the State towards development, the responsibility of which is passed on to your shoulder,” said Siddaramaiah.

The party may win or lose the elections, but should never lose on its ideology, said Siddaramaiah, in a pointed message to Shivakumar.