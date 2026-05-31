Rs. 209 cr. unpaid water bills in city

May 31, 2026

Govt. Departments owe Rs. 41 crore

Railways, Police among major defaulters

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) water supply wing, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), is grappling with mounting financial strain as unpaid water bills have accumulated to a staggering Rs. 209.17 crore, till April 2026. Official data shows that State and Central Government departments, commercial establishments, households and industries together owe the civic body the massive amount.

Despite monthly billing, dues have remained unpaid for years, affecting VVWW’s revenue and its ability to maintain water infrastructure. Among Government agencies, the Railways, Police Department, Education Department and Health Department are among the biggest defaulters.

VVWW officials told Star of Mysore that Govt. Departments often overlook the fact that ensuring an uninterrupted water supply requires substantial expenditure and collective responsibility.

“Resolving these financial bottlenecks will significantly strengthen our capacity to maintain and improve city’s water infrastructure. We are committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure timely solutions in the best interest of Mysuru residents,” officials said.

Of the total arrears, Government Departments account for Rs. 41.04 crore, while commercial establishments, residential consumers and industries together owe Rs. 168.13 crore.

Officials warned that continued non-payment would only increase the burden on the civic body, with arrears likely to swell further in the coming months.

Revenue generation

Meanwhile, in a bid to improve revenue generation, MCC has revised water tariffs by 36 per cent with effect from April 1, 2026. The minimum monthly water charge has been increased from Rs. 125 to Rs. 163, while higher tariffs have been imposed on consumption beyond 25,000 litres.

In addition, Underground Drainage (UGD) cess has been raised from 30 per cent to 40 per cent of the water bill, increasing financial burden on consumers.

The revised bills have already been issued to households, businesses and Government offices. However, officials said the huge backlog of pending dues remains a major concern.

Unless special recovery drives are launched and defaulters are compelled to clear their dues, MCC’s finances could come under severe pressure, officials cautioned. With arrears continuing to mount even as water charges have been revised upward, Mysuru’s water management system faces a critical challenge in balancing revenue and expenditure while sustaining civic infrastructure.

defaulters

Railway Department : Rs. 20,83,66,587

Police Department : Rs. 8,52,82,417

Education Department : Rs. 3,33,12,804

District Police : Rs. 1,38,29,036

Health Department : Rs. 1,13,44,542

Social Welfare Department : Rs. 87,10,778

Kannada and Culture Department : Rs. 73,96,434

Public Works Department : Rs. 64,94,614

Prisons Department : Rs. 47,26,824

Mysuru Development Authority : Rs. 14,46,985

JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) : Rs. 13,84,339

University of Mysore : Rs. 22,47,337

Mounted Police : Rs. 28,64,463

RTO : Rs. 12,11,343

KPTCL : Rs. 15,36,572

KMF : Rs. 12,85,710

Horticulture Department : Rs. 8,20,081

Administrative Training Institute : Rs. 8,68,872

Mysuru City Corporation : Rs. 5,25,384

Rammanahalli Town Panchayat : Rs. 53,69,509

Outside Government Departments