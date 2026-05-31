‘The Roost’ closes tonight after 30 years

May 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The curtains will come down tonight on ‘The Roost’, the popular garden restaurant and hotel on Hunsur Road at Hinkal that has been part of Mysuru’s social landscape for nearly three decades.

The establishment will serve its last customers on May 31, marking the end of a 30-year journey that has left behind countless memories for patrons.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Founder Konganda Dilip Biddappa said, the closure follows the expiry of the property’s long-term lease. The restaurant was established on Jan. 19, 1996, on a 30-year lease, which was later extended by three years. “With no further extension possible, I have to vacate the premises,” Dilip said.

He described the parting as an amicable arrangement, a “golden handshake” with the property owners, but admitted that leaving was emotional.

“We are leaving with a heavy heart. When I took over this place, it was just a jowar field. Every plant on this one-acre property was planted by us,” he recalled.

Over the years, ‘The Roost’ grew from a modest eatery into a well-known landmark, particularly popular for hosting Kodava community gatherings, family functions and social events. Besides its sprawling garden restaurant, the property also featured 12 guest rooms.

Dilip attributed much of the restaurant’s longevity to the support of his staff and patrons. “I have been fortunate to have a wonderful team and loyal customers who have stood by me for decades,” he said.

Though ‘The Roost’ will cease operations, Dilip said, the brand itself will live on. The property is set to be taken over by the landowners and reopened under new management. “I am retaining the brand name if I start a new venture in the future,” he said.