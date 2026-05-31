Prelude to Intl. Day of Yoga – 2026: Yoga Federation kicks off first mega event at Palace

May 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As a prelude to the 12th International Day of Yoga to be observed on June 21, the Yoga Federation of Mysuru, in association with several organisations, organised ‘Mahasankalp Divas’ at the Mysore Palace premises this morning.

The programme began with a prayer and warm-up exercises, followed by the performance of various asanas in accordance with the Department of AYUSH protocol.

Yoga enthusiasts performed a series of asanas, including Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikonasana, Bhadrasana, Vajrasana, Ardha Ustrasana, Ustrasana, Shashankasana, Uttana Mandukasana, Vakrasana, Bhujangasana, Shalabhasana, Setu Bandhasana, Uttanapadasana, Ardha Halasana, Pavanamuktasana and Shavasana. The session concluded with Kapalabhati, Pranayama and meditation.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated the event by offering floral tributes to the statue of Sage Patanjali. He also released posters for the International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations. Later, Yoga Federation of Mysuru President Srihari Dwarkanath tied a Sankalp Sutra on the MP’s wrist.

Addressing the gathering, Yaduveer said the International Day of Yoga should be organised on a much larger scale this year. He expressed satisfaction over the efforts being made to bring together 1.20 lakh Yoga enthusiasts from 120 centres in the city on June 21.

“Yoga has a long history in Mysuru that predates the reign of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Mysuru gained global recognition as a centre for Yoga because of the association between Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Yoga guru Tirumalai Krishnamacharya. Our ancestors played a significant role in nurturing and preserving this rich Yoga heritage,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Srihari Dwarkanath recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the International Day of Yoga celebrations held in Mysuru and said efforts would be made to invite him for the ‘Fit Mysuru Abhiyan’.

He noted that around 10,000 Yoga enthusiasts had participated in the first International Day of Yoga celebrations in Mysuru, while a record 55,506 participants joined in subsequent years.

“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga practitioners continued to take part in the celebrations. This year, apartment associations, educational institutions, mutts and various organisations have joined hands with the federation to mobilise 1.20 lakh participants across 120 centres in the city,” he added.

Among those present were Mysore Yogalaya founder Ranganath, Yoga Federation of Mysuru Treasurer Shashikumar, Shri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samiti (SPYSS) founder G. Nanjundaswamy, Mysore Yoga Okkuta President Devaraju, Yoga Sports Foundation President Dr. P.N. Ganesh and Mysore Yoga Association Secretary Ananthu.