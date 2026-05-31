MLA launches slew of works in KR Assembly segment
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MLA launches slew of works in KR Assembly segment

May 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa launched a slew of development works in KR Constituency on Friday.

The MLA performed Guddali Puja (ground breaking ceremony) for box drainage construction, road asphalting and other civic works totally costing  Rs. 20 crore in MCC wards – 57, 59, 60, 62, 64 and 65. The works are being taken up under Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana.

Former Corporator Sharadamma Eshwar, BJP leaders Ramesh, Jayaram, Vishweshwaraiah, Nagaraj, Mallaiah, Krishna, Ravi, Pradeep Kumar, Madhusudhan, Deepak, Devarajegowda, Raghavendra, MCC Zone-2 Assistant Commissioner Girish, Zone-3 Assistant Commissioner Sandeep, Development Officers Chetan Babu and Satyamurthy and others were present.

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