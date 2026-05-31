Ex-ZP member S. Madegowda returns to JD(S) from Congress

May 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Zilla Panchayat (ZP) member S. Madegowda and his wife former Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, rejoined JD(S) at a convention organised at a Kalyana Mantap on the city outskirts yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, State JD(S) Working President S.R. Mahesh said that the main objective of the party leaders and workers is to bring BJP-JD(S) coalition Government in the State.

Maintaining that there is no individual leadership in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, Mahesh said that the party is being organised under the guidance of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Asserting that the JD(S) has launched a Statewide organisational campaign under the leadership of H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy, he said Madegowda, who was with the JD(S) for many years, has now returned to his parent party after a brief stint in the Congress.

Contending that Madegowda and his wife Rukmini have returned to the JD(S) unconditionally, Mahesh said that the followers of Madegowda too have joined the party in large numbers, which gives a boost to the party’s organisational efforts in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

S. Madegowda, who also spoke, claimed that the JD(S) would win a good number of seats in the 2028 Assembly polls.

Recalling his association with the party since his younger days, Madegowda said he left the party under some circumstances and now he is happy to return to his parent party. Many of his supporters too have left the Congress to join the JD(S) he added.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, former Zilla Panchayat members C.J. Dwarakish and Amith, City JD(S) President SBM Manju, party leaders Belawadi Shivamurthy, Santosh, Somashekar and others were present.